Gold worth Rs 33.57 lakh seized at RGI Airport

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:51 PM, Thu - 12 January 23
Hyderabad: Officials of the Hyderabad customs department caught a passenger who was smuggling gold at the RGI Airport and seized gold bars weighing 583.11 grams from him.

Based on behavior profiling, the customs officials intercepted a passenger who arrived from Dubai and found that he was concealing gold bars wrapped inside a mobile phone cover. The cover was wrapped with adhesive tape. The worth of the gold is Rs. 33.57 lakh. Further investigation is going on, the officials said.

