Gold worth Rs 37.91 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:31 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: The customs officials at the RGI Airport seized 723 grams of gold valued at Rs. 37.91 lakh from two female passengers on Thursday.

The two women who arrived from Dubai in FZ- 5435 flight had concealed the gold in form of small rings fitted between the plastic beads of chains and bracelets which were worn by them.

The property was seized and a case booked. Investigations are going on, the officials maintained.

