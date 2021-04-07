Gold worth Rs.60 lakh seized in Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Customs officials seized 1.2 kilograms of gold valued at Rs.60 lakh from a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad here on Tuesday.
According to the officials, the gold was concealed in the washroom of the aircraft which reached Hyderabad from Cochin. The officials seized the gold and arrested the passenger.
