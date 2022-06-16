Gold worth Rs 86 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

09:32 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad on Thursday seized gold weighing 1.646 kg from a woman passenger who arrived here on a Sharjah-Hyderabad flight.

The estimated worth of the seized gold was around Rs.86 lakhs. According to Customs officials, following specific inputs, the passenger was caught smuggling the yellow metal in paste form, concealed in her socks. Further investigations are underway, they said.

