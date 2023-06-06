Golden double for Veena at Goldslam Sports Tennis Tournament

Veena defeated Justin J Kochery 5-2 in the under-14 category and took top honours in the U-16 category

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Hyderabad: Gowrisankar Veena clinched twin titles in the U-14 and U-16 boys and girls mixed event singles at the Goldslam Sports Tennis Tournament at Samson Tennis Foundation, Ameenpur recently.

Veena defeated Justin J Kochery 5-2 in the under-14 category and took top honours in the U-16 category.

In the other matches, Karthiksankar Veena and Bharadwaja clinched titles in the U-10, 12 boys and girls mixed events respectively while Samson secured the men’s singles title.

Results: U-10: Karthiksankar Veena bt Nadella Jothi swarup 5- 1; U-12: Bharadwaja bt Vedya 5-1; U-14: Gowrisankar Veena bt Justin J Kochery 5-2; U-16: Winner: Gowrisankar Veena, Runner-up: Sai Punith; Men’s Single: Winner: Samson, Runner-up: Mukesh Yadav.