Finecab Hyderabad retain Tennis Premier League title

Defending champion Finecab Hyderabad Strikers retained the Tennis Premier League (TPL) title defeating Mumbai Leon Army 41-32 in the final

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Hyderabad: Defending champion Finecab Hyderabad Strikers retained the Tennis Premier League (TPL) title defeating Mumbai Leon Army 41-32 in the final of the 4th Tennis Premier League held in Pune, Maharashtra on Monday.

In women’s , Conny Perrin of Finecab Hyderabad Strikers crushed Aakansha Nitture of Mumbai Leon Army 13-7 to put her side in the lead.

In the men’s singles In the Men’s Singles category Ramkumar Ramanathan of Mumbai Leon Army beat Nikki Poonacha of Finecab Hyderabad Strikers 12-8. In the Mixed Doubles category, Jeevan Nedunnchezhiyan and Akanksha Netturi of Mumbai Leon Army downed Sriram Balaji and Conny Perrin of Finecab Hyderabad 13-7.

Hyderabad’s pair Sriram Balaji and Nikki Poonacha defeated Mumbai Leon Army’s Ramkumar Ramanathan and Jeevan Nedunnchezhiyan 14-6 to win the title. The final score read 41-32 in favour of Finecab Hyderabad Strikers.

Earlier, in the semifinals, Finecab Hyderabad Strikers played against Chennai Stallions. Conny Perrin of Finecab Hyderabad Strikers drew with Ekaterina Kazionova of Chennai Stallions in a game that ended 10-10.

The next match was the Men’s Singles where Nikki Poonacha of Finecab Hyderabad beat Mathias Bourge of Chennai Stallions 13-7. It was followed by the Mixed Doubles between Sriram Balaji and Conny Perrin of Finecab Hyderabad who took on Ekaterina Kazionova and Anirudh Chanderashekhar of Chennai Stallions that ended at 13-7, with Hyderabad victorious.

Finecab Hyderabad continued their winning streak in the Men’s Doubles played by Sriram Balaji and Nikki Poonacha of Finecab Hyderabad who beat Mathias Bourge and Anirudh Chanderashekhar of Chennai Stallions which ended at 12-8.

Finecab Hyderabad swept Chennai stallions by a total of 48-32 and guaranteed Finecab Hyderabad a spot into the finals.

In another semifinal, Mumbai Leon Army edge past Bengaluru Spartans 41-39 to set-up title clash with Finecab Hyderabad Strikers.

Results: Final: Finecab Hyderabad Strikers bt Mumbai Leon Army 41-32; Semifinals: Finecab Hyderabad Strikers bt Chennai Stallions 48-32; Mumbai Leon Army bt Bengaluru Spartans 41-39.