Golden Era fancied for Mumbai feature

Mumbai: The A Jodha-trained Golden Era looks set to win the M. H. Ahmedbhoy Trophy 2000 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1-45 pm.

SELECTIONS

1. Menilly 1, Little More 2, Gravitas 3

2. Golden Era 1, Gloriosus 2

3. Market King 1, Smokin’ Hot 2, Spanish City 3

4. Speed Air 1, Belenus 2, Ms Boss 3

5. Highland Lass 1, Red carnation 2, Agrami 3

6. Principessa 1, Miss Scarlett 2, Take It Easy 3

7. Intense Approach 1, Exotic Queen 2, Enlightened 3

Day’s Best: Menilly.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

