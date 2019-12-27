Golden Guest fancied for Mumbai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:04 am 6:04 pm

Mumbai: The Todywalla-trained Golden Guest, to be ridden by David Egan, maintains form and may repeat in the PD Bolton Trophy 1200 metres a handicap for horses in Class II, rated 60 to 86. (40 to 59 eligible), the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 5.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Romanesque 1, Gold Magic 2, Saddle The Wind 3

2. Martini 1, Revalator 2, Beemer 3

3. Sasakwa 1, Rainbow Trout 2, Till End Of Time 3

4. Golden Guest 1, Silver Flames 2, Sharareh 3

5. Despacito 1, Monk 2, Memorable Memories 3

6. Copper Queen 1, Warrior Clan 2, Chephirah 3

7. Kalina 1, Maestro 2, Choo Mantar 3

Day’s Best: Sasakwa.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

