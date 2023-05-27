Horse Racing: Northern Lights fancied for Bengaluru selections

Pesi Shroff-trained Northern Lights looks set to win the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Cup (Grade-III) 1400 metres

Bengaluru: The Pesi Shroff-trained Northern Lights looks set to win the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Cup (Grade-III) 1400 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Secret Lady 1, Double Vision 2, Venus 3

2. Belvedere 1, The Golden Dream 2, Ozark 3

3. Royal Mysore 1, Sassy 2, Golden Peaks 3

4. White Roses 1, The Omega Man 2, Opus One 3

5. Christofle 1, Tignanello 2, Place Vendome 3

6. Northern Lights 1, A Star Is Born 2, Imperial Blue 3

7. Neziah 1, Knight Defensor 2, Dynamic Force 3

8. Alcides Synergy 1, Agera 2, Seoul 3

Day’s Best: Christofle.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

