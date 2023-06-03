Jamari fancied for Bengaluru feature

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.
Bengaluru: The Pesi Shroff-trained Jamari, who has been well prepared, is expected to score
in the DT Racing and Breeding LLP Juvenile Million (Grade-III) 1400 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.
SELECTIONS:
1. By The Book 1, Dawn Rising 2, Altamonte 3
2. Stellantis 1, Roman Spirit 2, Defining Power 3
3. Julio 1, Big Red 2, Lionel 3
4. Mazal Tov 1, Golden Glow 2, Ricardo 3
5. Lazarus 1, Kalamitsi 2, Shabelle 3
6. Jamari 1, Knotty Charmer 2, Huntingdon 3
7. Galaticus 1, Flying Brave 2, Twilight Fame 3
Day’s Best: Mazal Tov.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.