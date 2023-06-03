Jamari fancied for Bengaluru feature

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Bengaluru: The Pesi Shroff-trained Jamari, who has been well prepared, is expected to score

in the DT Racing and Breeding LLP Juvenile Million (Grade-III) 1400 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

SELECTIONS:

1. By The Book 1, Dawn Rising 2, Altamonte 3

2. Stellantis 1, Roman Spirit 2, Defining Power 3

3. Julio 1, Big Red 2, Lionel 3

4. Mazal Tov 1, Golden Glow 2, Ricardo 3

5. Lazarus 1, Kalamitsi 2, Shabelle 3

6. Jamari 1, Knotty Charmer 2, Huntingdon 3

7. Galaticus 1, Flying Brave 2, Twilight Fame 3

Day’s Best: Mazal Tov.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.