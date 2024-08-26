Golfer Sneha excels in LPGA pre-qualifiers in USA

Hyderabad's Sneha Singh secured her spot in the top 95 of LPGA Stage Two competition.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 August 2024, 11:45 PM

Sneha Singh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Sneha Singh showcased her golfing prowess by qualifying for the LPGA Stage Two after an impressive performance at the Pre-Qualifier in California, USA on Monday.

Competing against 329 players across three challenging courses—Dinah Shore, Indian Wells and Arnold Palmer—Sneha finished with a four-day total of 1-over-par. Sneha shot rounds of 74, 72, 72, and 71, for a total score of 289 to secure her spot in the top 95. The 2023 WGAI Order of Merit winner and current No. 2 in the 2024 WGAI Rankings, Sneha has also made her mark in the Thai LPGA, Taiwan LPGA, and LET events this year, continuing her journey toward global golfing success.

