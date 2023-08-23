Ravindhar, Ahmed take top spot at Deccan Premier Carrom League

Ravinder Goud and Zaid Ahmed maintained clean slate with four wins from as many games while Sharad More and Sufiyan Chictey were next in order with six points each

Hyderabad: Ravinder Goud and Zaid Ahmed took top spots in the Group A with eight points each on the opening day of the Deccan Premier Carrom League Season 2 at the Navya Bharathi Global School, Nizamabad, on Wednesday.

Both maintained clean slate with four wins from as many games while Sharad More and Sufiyan Chictey were next in order with six points each. In the Group B, Md Ahmed and Sandeep Dive took top spots with eight points each from four games. Radhakrishnan and L Surya Prakash were next with six points each.

The four-day event will have competitions in both team and individual events. A total of 60 players are competing in the Swiss Round Robing basis followed by knockout matches. The 60 players were divided into two groups of 30 each.

