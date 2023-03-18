Good response to Bharat Gaurav Train in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Tourists boarding Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train greeted traditionally by offering roses and applying tilak at Khammam railway station on Saturday.

Khammam: The first Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train started from the two Telugu states witnessed good response from rail tourists in and around Khammam.

As many as 26 tourists boarded the ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri-Kasi-Ayodhya’ Bharat Gaurav Train from Khammam railway station on Saturday. The tourists were greeted with a traditional welcome by offering roses and applying tilak at the station that was colourfully decorated.

The Ministry of Railways has introduced Bharat Gaurav Trains to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage by connecting important historical, cultural and religious places of the country through Rail.

As part of that, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has started the tourist train on Saturday from Secunderabad Railway Station. The train would take the passengers to some of the most ancient and significant places in eastern and northern parts of the country.

Around 700 rail passengers, spread across the two Telugu states, booked tickets for the trip. IRCTC would be operating another trip with the same itinerary and boarding/deboarding facility, including Khammam on April 18, said a statement here on Saturday.