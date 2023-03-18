First Bharat Gaurav train from Telugu states commences from Secunderabad railway station

The Bharat Gaurav tourist train comprises both AC and Non-AC Class coaches to meet the demands of rail passengers

Sat - 18 March 23

Bharat Gaurav passengers

Hyderabad: The first Bharat Gaurav tourist train originating from the Telugu States commenced its journey from Secunderabad railway station here on Saturday.

The Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri – Kasi – Ayodhya train is being operated by Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) which is providing end-to-end services for the pilgrims travelling by the train at a cost ranging from Rs.15,000 to Rs.30,000. It includes all travel facilities (including both rail as well as road transport), accommodation facility, catering arrangements, services of professional and friendly tour escorts, security on train, travel insurance and tour managers.

The tour involves visiting important and historical places in Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj over a period of eight nights and nine days duration. The train comprises both AC and Non-AC Class coaches to meet the demands of rail passengers.

Rajni Hasija, Chairman and Managing Director, IRCTC, said the whole tour itinerary has been planned keeping in mind the significance of the places along with tourists interest. “It provides an economical, safe and most comfortable option for people planning to visit these places,” she said.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain stated the train offers a unique opportunity to pilgrim passengers to visit these culturally prominent places without the hassle of planning individual itinerary items.

