IRCTC offers new tour package to Leh-Ladakh from Hyderabad

The package will cover a wide range of activities, from sight-seeing and trekking to cultural experiences and adventure sports. The tour will start from Hyderabad on May 4, with travellers boarding a flight to Leh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:49 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: IRCTC Tourism has announced a new tour package to Leh-Ladakh, one of the most stunning and popular tourist destinations in India. The tour will run for six nights and seven days, with tariffs starting from Rs 47,830 per person.

The package will cover a wide range of activities, from sight-seeing and trekking to cultural experiences and adventure sports. The tour will start from Hyderabad on May 4, with travellers boarding a flight to Leh. Upon arrival, they will be taken to their hotel, where they will have time to relax and acclimatise to the high altitude.

The tour will then begin in earnest, with a visit to the Shanti Stupa, a beautiful white-domed Buddhist stupa that offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.

Over the next few days, the tour will take in a range of other attractions in the Leh-Ladakh region, including the ancient monasteries of Hemis, Thiksey, and Shey, all of which are famous for their stunning architecture and cultural significance.

There will also be plenty of opportunities to experience the region’s natural beauty, with visits to the Nubra Valley, Pangong Lake, and Khardungla Pass. Travellers will also have the chance to participate in adventure sports such as river rafting, camel riding, and ATV rides, as well as trekking in the beautiful valleys and mountains around Leh-Ladakh.

The tour package includes all return airfare, accommodation, meals, and sight-seeing.

For more details, log on to https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=SHA41