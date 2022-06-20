Google co-founder Brin asks court to deny his wife spousal support

San Francisco: As Google Co-founder Sergey Brin seeks divorce from his attorney-entrepreneur wife Nicole Shanahan, he has reportedly asked the judge presiding over the divorce case to withhold spousal support from his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Brin, who is worth $93 billion, is also not asking his wife to pay him any support either, reports Gizmodo.

Brin and Shanahan quietly married in 2015, and they’re quietly trying to split now, according to filings with the Santa Clara Superior Court first seen by Insider.

The divorce filing cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason Brin and Shanahan are looking to split.

Brin and Shanahan separated in December last year.

Brin, the world’s sixth-richest person, is the third mega-billionaire to seek divorce in recent years, after Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates and Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott.

While Gates had a $145 billion fortune to divide, Bezos and Scott had $137 billion at stake at the time of their divorce.

Brin earlier divorced 23andMe founder Anne Wojcicki back in 2015. Married for about eight years, they had two children.

According to reports, in the court filing, Brin’s attorneys requested termination of the court’s ability to award spousal or domestic partner support to Shanahan.

“All issues as to the property rights or obligations of the parties will be determined by confidential binding arbitration in accordance with a written agreement between the parties,” according to court filings.