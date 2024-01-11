Google cuts hundreds of jobs in engineering, other divisions

Several hundred employees from Google's core engineering organization lost corporate access and received notices that their roles were eliminated, two of the people said, as per The New York Times report

Washington: Google laid off hundreds of workers in several divisions Wednesday night, seeking to lower expenses as it focuses on artificial intelligence and joining a wave of other companies cutting tech jobs this year, The New York Times reported.

The technology company laid off employees in its core engineering division, as well as those working on the Google Assistant, a voice-operated virtual assistant, and in the hardware division that makes the Pixel phone, Fitbit watches and Nest thermostat, the news reported quoted three people with knowledge of the job cuts.

Google said that most of the hardware cuts affected a team working on augmented reality, technology that combines the real world with a digital overlay.

“We’ve had to make some difficult decisions about ongoing employment of some Google employees and we regret to inform you that your position is being eliminated,” the company told some workers in the division, according to text reviewed by The New York Times.