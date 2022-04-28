Google gets bigger in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:46 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: After Microsoft and Amazon announced their largest campus outside of their headquarters, another tech giant is all set to open its campus in Hyderabad. Sundar Pichai-led Google has announced that it will be setting up its largest campus in India at Hyderabad. The campus will be spread across 7.3-acres in Gachibowli’s Financial District.

The 3.3 million sqft building will come up near Amazon’s largest global campus and the excavation of the same has been completed. On Thursday, the company unveiled the design of its ground-up development at the site and Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao along with Google India V-P and country head Sanjay Gupta held the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Telangana and Google have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship and it already has one of the largest presence in Hyderabad. Google, being a leader in the technology field has helped the city and the State. I am pleased to share that Google is deepening its Hyderabad connection through a new 7.3-acre campus in Financial District. The building is over 3 million sq ft and the design emphasises on sustainability and traditional architectural elements,” Rama Rao said while announcing the State’s partnership with Google on different digital initiatives.

Google India V-P and country head Sanjay Gupta said: “Hyderabad has been home to one of our largest employee bases since we started our operations in India. We already have about 10 different offices spread across Hitec City and the Financial District in Hyderabad with a total building capacity of 3 million sqft. The new campus will add another 3.3 million sqft to the existing capacity.”

Gupta also added that most of the investments in India by Google are planned keeping the future in mind so the new campus will be developed over a period of many years and they will keep adding employees as and when required. In Hyderabad, according to Gupta, they will be hiring people who will be solving problems for India and they are betting big on the engineering talent pool available in the city.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .