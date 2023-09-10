Google surprises Shah Rukh Khan fans with ‘Jawan’ search result

Google launched an interactive feature on its search engine that takes users on a virtual adventure, featuring SRK and a walkie-talkie

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:34 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ has been ruling the box office since its release, and Google delighted the fans with a sweet surprise. The company launched an interactive feature on its search engine that takes users on a virtual adventure, featuring SRK and a walkie-talkie.

One has to just have to type ‘Jawan’ on the search bar and you are greeted with a small red-coloured walkie-talkie at the bottom of the page. As you click the icon, bandage rolls appear all over the screen, with Shah Rukh Khan’s voice saying ‘Ready’ playing in the background.

Announcing the feature on X, Google wrote, “Readyyyyy? Because Jawan ko #DhoondengeTohMilega! (sic)”, sharing a video showcasing the feature along with scenes from the film where SRK’s character is seen putting bandages on his face.

Jawan ko Google par bhi dhoondh lo aur theatres mein bhi! it’s so much fun….to see the bandages when I don’t have to tie them on my face!!!#JawanOnGoogle https://t.co/iHAQYYgxAN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Even King Khan took to X to reshare Google’s post about the interactive feature along with a witty caption. “Jawan ko Google par bhi dhoondh lo aur theatres mein bhi! (Search Jawan on Google and in theatres too). It’s so much fun to see the bandages when I don’t have to tie them on my face!!! (sic)” the actor wrote.

Directed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, and more. The film was released in cinemas in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil languages on September 7 and is currently having a blast at the box office.