Google to help users book cheaper flights

The feature provides upgraded insights on when individuals should book flights or wait for prices to drop.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: Google Flights has now got a new feature that will help you in booking cheaper flight tickets. Officially announced through a blog post on Monday morning, the feature offers guidance from Google on the most budget-friendly period for booking flights.

The feature provides upgraded insights on when individuals should book flights or wait for prices to drop. “For searches with reliable trend data, you’ll now see when prices have typically been lowest to book your chosen dates and destination,” said Google in the blog post.

The price tracking can do most of the heavy lifting for travellers who want to wait for lower fares before booking. Once you enable price tracking, the traveller will be automatically notified if the flight prices drop significantly.

“You can set up tracking for specific dates, like your best friend’s destination wedding in February. Or, if you’re more flexible, you can turn on ‘Any dates’ price tracking to receive emails about deals anytime in the next three to six months. To enable this feature, make sure you’re logged into your Google account,” it further read.

On some flight results, travellers will also be able to see a colourful price guarantee badge which means that the fare on a particular day will not get any lower before departure.

Apart from these tools, Google Flights has gathered valuable information to help you travel on a budget making it easy for budget-conscious travellers. With insights, price tracking, and a price guarantee, one can navigate flight bookings mindfully and save money.