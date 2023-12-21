| Gopichand And Sai Dharam Tej Send Best Wishes To Salaar Team Ahead Of Release

Gopichand and Sai Dharam Tej send best wishes to ‘Salaar’ team ahead of release

Gopichand, a dear friend of Prabhas, couldn't contain his excitement as he eagerly tweeted his best wishes for the movie.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:27 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: It not just Prabhas’ fans but the entire film fraternity in South is waiting for the release of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’.

“Excited for #Salaar & Can’t Wait to Catch it on Big Screen..) Wishing My Best Friend #Prabhas,#PrashanthNeel, @PrithviOfficial & the Whole Team all the very best on an Euphoric Release Tomorrow,” wrote Gopichand.

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej, another prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, joined in the chorus of excitement.

Sai Dharam Tej wrote “Telugu Cinema is already basking in all its glory in 2023 & I strongly wish #Salaar marks the pinnacle as the euphoria of it is so captivating, tweeted Sai Dharam Tej.”

Telugu Cinema is already basking in all its glory in 2023 & I strongly wish #Salaar marks the pinnacle as the euphoria of it is so captivating. All the best #Prabhas Anna, #PrashanthNeel bro,@PrithviOfficial sir,@shrutihaasan Garu,@VKiragandur @IamJagguBhai sir @sriyareddy… pic.twitter.com/QlNKOisy1f — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) December 21, 2023