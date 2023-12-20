| Neither Salaar Nor Dunki This Hyderabad Theatre To Screen Hi Nanna Until Dec 28

Neither Salaar nor Dunki: This Hyderabad theatre to screen ‘Hi Nanna’ until Dec 28

Experiencing movies at Sudarshan 35MM is a dream for fans, as the place buzzes with excitement when fans flock in.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:18 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: There’s huge anticipation surrounding the upcoming releases of ‘Dunki’ and ‘Salaar,’ set for December 21 and December 22 respectively.

Movie buffs have been eagerly awaiting these films, and most theatres in Hyderabad are gearing up for the big releases. However, in contrast, the popular Sudarshan 35MM theatre will continue screening ‘Hi Nanna‘ until December 28.

Fans of Prabhas, checking for tickets at Sudarshan 35MM, were surprised to find them unavailable due to the absence of ‘Salaar’ screenings.

The advance bookings for ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ are in full swing, with tickets selling like hotcakes. Tickets for the first day have already sold out at many theatres in Hyderabad.