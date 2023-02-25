Government education for all with corporate level facilities: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar interacts with a student at a school at Achuthapuram in Kothagudem district on Saturday.

Kothagudem: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the prestigious ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’, ‘Mana Basti-Mana Badi’ programme undertaken by the Telangana government was yielding good results.

The minister inaugurated several development works executed at a cost of Rs.16.92 lakh in Mandal Parishad Primary School at Achuthapuram of Aswaraopet constituency in the district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion he said the parents desire that their children should study in English medium and reach higher levels. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took their wishes into consideration and started English medium instruction in government schools.

Similarly steps were being taken to strengthen educational infrastructure across the State to provide basic facilities, quality and high standard education to every student in government schools, Ajay Kumar noted.

‘Vaada Vaada Puvvada’ programme in Khammam

Earlier in the day in Khammam, Ajay Kumar made door to door visits in Bank Colony and other areas as part of his ‘Vaada Vaada Puvvada’ programme. He interacted with residents listening to grievances and directed the officials to address such grievances.

He said the government has been releasing huge amounts of funds for Khammam city development. An amount of Rs 180 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a cable-stayed bridge across river Munneru.