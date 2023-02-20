Puvvada Ajay Kumar exhorts women to grow economically

He distributed sewing machines provided by NRI Foundation and Sri Mitra Foundation to 41 women in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Khammam: Women empowerment would be possible only when they grow economically, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He distributed sewing machines provided by NRI Foundation and Sri Mitra Foundation to 41 women trained free of cost by Jana Shikshan Sansthan here on Monday. He also handed over tailoring training certificates to the women.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar said that the State government was making efforts for women’s empowerment. The government was creating employment opportunities for women to help them achieve financial development. Tailoring was a good profession for women to support their families, the minister said while appreciating NRI Foundation and Mitra Foundation for providing sewing to women.

Later in the day the minister launched 36 development works undertaken at a cost of Rs.1.13 crore in various villages in Raghunadhapalem mandal in the district. He also distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs.70 lakh to 70 beneficiaries. Earlier in the day Ajay Kumar handed over textbooks worth Rs. 50,000 to a library in Gandhi Park in the city. The books were donated by 25th division corporator Golla Chandrakala Venkat and V Ranjith Kumar for the benefit of job aspirants and students.

Mayor P Neeraja, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar and others were present.