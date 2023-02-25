Govt school headmistress nabbed by ACB for accepting bribe in Khammam

The accused, Mathangi Srilatha, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 and accepted Rs 25,000 as the first installment to sign the cheques for Complainant's father who had completed works under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi scheme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Representational Image

Khammam: The headmistress of the Government Zilla Parishad High School (Girls) at Madhira in the district was caught red-handed by the ACB while she was allegedly accepting a bribe to sign cheques to release money for works at the school.

The accused, Mathangi Srilatha, is a School Assistant and was holding full additional charge of the headmistress post. She allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 and accepted Rs 25,000 as the first installment from the complainant Munugoti Ramu, who had approached her to sign the cheques for six works his father had completed under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi scheme at the school.

Also Read Bank manager duped of Rs 2.24 lakh in Hanamkonda

Srilatha was arrested and would be produced before the ACB Court in Nampally in Hyderabad, ACB officials said.