Governor CP Radhakrishnan extends Bonalu wishes

The Governor said the traditional Bonalu festival was reflection of Telangana’s unique culture, diversified living and divinely worshiping of Yellamma (Mahankali Matha), the goddess nature and environment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 July 2024, 08:34 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Governor CP Radhakrishnan extended Bonalu wishes to the people and said the traditional Bonalu festival was reflection of Telangana’s unique culture, diversified living and divinely worshiping of Yellamma (Mahankali Matha), the goddess nature and environment.

“I pray the goddess Yellamma on this auspicious occasion of ‘Bonalu’ for bestowing Health, Well-being, Peace and Development on all people of India and Telangana,” CP Radhakrishnan said here on Sunday.

Also Read Jishnu Dev Varma is new Governor of Telangana; Radhakrishnan moves to Maharashtra