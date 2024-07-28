Jishnu Dev Varma is new Governor of Telangana; Radhakrishnan moves to Maharashtra

In a late night development, the President has appointed a new governor for Telangana, while CP Radhakrishnan who held additional charge of Telangana, was moved to Maharashtra

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 July 2024, 12:59 AM

Jishnu Dev Varma is the new governor of Telangana

Hyderabad: The President of India on Saturday appointed Jishnu Dev Varma as the Governor of Telangana. CP Radhakrishnan, who held additional charge of Telangana along with that of Jharkhand, was appointed Governor of Maharashtra.

Jishnu Dev Varma, a senior BJP leader, was earlier the Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura.

Apart from these two, the President appointed Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde as Governor of Rajasthan while Om Prakash Mathur was appointed Governor of Sikkim. Santosh Kumar Gangwar was appointed Governor of Jharkhand, while Ramen Deka was appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh.

C. H. Vijayashankar will be the new Governor of Meghalayam, while Gulab Chand Kataria, currently Governor of Assam, was appointed Governor of Punjab and also Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya was appointed Governor of Assam and has been given additional charge as Governor of Manipur.

