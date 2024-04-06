Governor stresses education’s crucial role in overcoming life’s challenges

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 09:30 PM

Governor CP Radhakrishnan

Hyderabad: Emphasizing the pivotal role of education-driven progress, Governor C P Radhakrishnan articulated its potency in surmounting life’s myriad challenges.

Participating in Phase-4 of the Yuva Sangam programme jointly organised by the University of Hyderabad and NIT Patna at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, the Governor elucidated the symbiotic relationship between production and distribution, asserting that the former underpins the latter. He issued a call to self-sufficiency, and around development stems from diligent earning.

The Governor advocated for individual and familial prosperity alongside societal and national contribution. He underscored the imperative of national cohesion, citing India’s remarkable ascent as the world’s 5th largest economy, a feat made possible by our rich unity in diversity.

Earlier, students engaged in a spirited dialogue, sharing their Telangana experiences and innovative visions for national advancement with the Governor.

Principal Secretary to the Governor B Venkatesham,faculty from the University of Hyderabad and NIT Patna, alongside students hailing from diverse regions of Bihar participated in the event.