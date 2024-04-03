Laxman demands CBI probe into phone tapping

BJP Rajya Sabha Member K Laxman has accused both the Congress and the BRS of orchestrating drama surrounding the issue of phone tapping.

Hyderabad: Accusing the Congress and the BRS of enacting drama over phone tapping issue, BJP Rajya Sabha Member K Laxman demanded the State government to order a CBI probe into the phone tapping.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Laxman accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of trying to protect the people behind the phone tapping. “Government is trying to use the phone tapping issue to divert the attention of the people from the core issues. Both the parties are working in tandem and misleading the people on the issue,”he alleged.

Stating that allegations of phone tapping came up during the 2018 Assembly elections, 2019 Parliament elections, Dubbaka and Munugode by-elections, he said a CBI probe into the issue would help in bringing the persons behind it to justice.