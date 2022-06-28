Governor Tamilisai exhorts medical students to serve poor

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:56 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurating the Skill Lab in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar.

Yadadri-Bhongir: The Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has asked the medical students to give priority to the poor in serving the people during their medical practice.

Inaugurating the Skill Lab in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which was first of its kind advanced synthetic cadaver lab in Telangana state, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the students of AIIMS were getting best teaching in medical examination. Bibinagar AIIMS was a jewel in the health care sector in the state. In all, 217 major surgeries and over 3,000 minor surgeries were performed the doctors in Bibinagar AIIMS so far, she added.

She reminded that AIIMS hospitals have stood in forefront in top in extending medical services to the poor people in the country. She exuded confidence that Bibinagar AIIMS would also continue the tradition. She also appreciated Bibinagar AIIMS for its services during COVID pandemic. She narrated few of her childhood experiences, how her mother was desperate to see her daughter wear the white coat with the stethoscope, which was fulfilled.

Bibinagar AIIMS Executive Director Prof Vikas Bhatia said that patient care both in hospital as well as community was mission and vision of the institute. With the starting of the mobile medical unit in April, 2022, a total of 1,200 patients in villages with radius of 50 to 60 kms are have extended medical services by AIIMS doctors so far. Through OPD services, 1,21,474 students extended medical services. In In-patient services, 1003 patients got the medical services in it. Research has also received a major boost with nearly 250 publications under AIIMS affiliation, he added. The Governor also released research magazine “Anusandhan” and inaugurated birthing simulator.