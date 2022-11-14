Governor Tamilisai turned Raj Bhavan into BJP office, says Jagadish Reddy

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy alleged that the Governor had converted her residence into BJP party office.

Hyderabad: Accusing Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan of turning Raj Bhavan into a centre of political activities, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy alleged that the Governor had converted her residence into BJP party office.

The Minister was responding to a question during an interaction with the media, after handing over appointment letters to about 69 Assistant Engineers and 178 Sub-Engineers selected to work in Southern Power Distribution Company (SPDCL), here on Monday.

He stated that the way the Governor was behaving it has become clear that she was targeting the TRS government at the behest of BJP leadership.

“She is behaving more like a BJP leader than a Governor. Raj Bhavan has been turned into a second party office of BJP. Even people are seeing her as a BJP leader rather than as a Governor,” he alleged.

Commenting on the Governor delaying approvals to a few Bills passed in the State Assembly, Jagadish Reddy stated that the State government would explore legal and Constitutional possibilities.

“The Governor has to function under norms laid down under the Constitution. But unfortunately, she is not following norms. We will find ways to clear the Bills,” he stated.

Responding to union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy‘s claim that though BJP had lost the Munugode by-poll, it has morally won, Jagadish Reddy while rubbishing his claims, stated that though BJP leadership used every tricks under their sleeves to lure voters, people of Munugode expressed their confidence on the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

On Chief Minister’s plan to campaign against BJP during the Gujarat assembly polls, the Minister stated that the BJP leadership had panicked due to the decision and were preparing strategies to counter him.

“Though CM has not visited Gujarat, his welfare schemes have become popular among people of Gujarat. Telangana providing 24 hours free power to farmers has become a problem for BJP as people are demanding similar schemes in Gujarat,” he claimed.

He alleged that since the Chief Minister’s programmes and schemes have become popular among people of the country, the BJP leadership was trying to dislodge his government.