Telangana leading in power generation, supply: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that despite Centre creating hurdles Telangana was leading in power generation and supply in the country.

Addressing a gathering after handing over appointment letters to about 69 Assistant Engineers and 178 Sub-Engineers selected to work in Southern Power Distribution Company (SPDCL), here on Monday, the minister stated that though many states in the country were facing power cuts, Telangana was managing to provide uninterrupted power to its citizens 24X7 throughout the year. “Even in Gujarat there is power cuts but in Telangana there is absolutely no power cut. The entire credit goes to our power department engineers,” he stated.

He informed that TSGenco Plant Load Factor (PLF) stood at 73.84, which is the highest in the country. Jagadish Reddy stated that under the direction of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, TSGenco has completed the execution of 4×270 (1,080) megawatt Bhadradri Thermal Power Station project near Manuguru in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, in a record time and soon 5x800MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) would be completed.

He further stated that the 400 KV gas insulated substation, the first such in the country, at Rayadurgam, was constructed by TS Transco at an estimated cost of Rs 1,400 crore. This project will provide uninterrupted quality power to the IT corridor and surrounding areas of the city, the minister informed.

Chairman and Managing Director of Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Reddy, CMD of Telangana SPDCL G Raghuma Reddy, directors and senior officials were present on the occasion.