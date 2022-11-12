Unable to stomach Munugode loss, Modi made false accusations: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:09 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that unable to stomach the Munugode bypoll loss, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spewed venom against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during his visit to the State.

The BJP was threatening opposition leaders to ensure there was no political resistance. Such tactics might work in Gujarat but not in Telangana where the people would not fall for such tricks, he said while speaking to media persons here on Saturday.

The BJP played all the tricks, including misuse of central organisations and arrests, yet the party could not win the Munugode bypoll. The frustration was evident in the Prime Minister’s speech today. Save for abusing the Chief Minister, the Prime Minister had nothing to offer for Telangana, the Minister charged.

“The Prime Minister had made several visits to Telangana, did he ever announced or sanction a single rupee to the State?” Jagadish Reddy asked.

Making light of the Prime Minister’s assurance that he was returning Telangana love’s for him with interest, the Minister said “We will be happy if the Central government approves rightful share of funds. People of the country will return to the Prime Minister with double interest for what he has been offering to them” he said sarcastically.