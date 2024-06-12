| Govt Could Not Reduce Tg Tet Test Fee Due To Mcc Says Revanth

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 June 2024, 01:31 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who released the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test ( TG TET) 2024 results on Wednesday, said the government could not reduce the test fee due to the model code of conduct.

The Election Commission of India did not accept the proposal to reduce the TET application fee due to election code at the time of registration, he said, adding that the government has taken a key decision to give relief to the aspirants.

“It has been decided to give an opportunity to aspirants who have not qualified in the TET 2024 to apply for the upcoming TET free,” he said.

The government has also decided to provide a one time fee waiver for TET 2024 qualified candidates applying for the district selection committee (DSC), a teachers recruitment test.

A total of 85,996 candidates appeared for the TET paper – 1 and 67.13 per cent qualified. Similarly, 1,50,491 candidates took the TET paper 2 and 51,443 qualified.

Results are available on the website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in.