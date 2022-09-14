Govt determined to find permanent solution to Podu land issue: Indrakaran

Adilabad: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the government was determined to find a permanent solution to the long pending Podu land issue and to safeguard the forest wealth. He was speaking at a district-level meeting held over steps to prevent encroachment of forest wealth, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran discussed the steps to protect the forest lands and steps being taken by the forest department. Bringing consensus over protection of the lands in village, mandal and district level by holding consultations, concerted efforts to prevent encroachments, assessment of opportunities to address problems in district-level and identification of beneficiaries were also discussed in the meeting.

The minister told the participants of the meeting that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took a bold move to address the long pending Podu lands issue and Rao had promised to resolve it. He stated Rao’s word instilled confidence among the tribals, who were demanding the government to find a solution to the issue for quite a long time.

He added that a government order numbered 140 was issued to form coordination committees in this direction. He clarified doubts of the participants relating to protection of the forest wealth. He added that the committees would conduct meetings at district-level soon. He sought the members of the committee to extend cooperation to the meetings.

MLAs Jogu Ramanna, Koneru Konappa, G Vittal Reddy, Ajmeera Rekha Naik, Nadipelli Diwakar Rao, Athram Sakku, Rathod Bapu Rao, Durgam Chinnaiah, MLC Dande Vittal, the forest department’s special officer Shanthi Kumar , Principal Chief Conservator of Forests RM Dobriyal, PCCF (Production) Mohan Chandra Pargaien and many other officials were present.