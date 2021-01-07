Govt firm on upliftment of Dalits: Choppadandi MLA

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Karimnagar: Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar on Thursday said that the State government was extending subsidised loans to provide self-employment opportunities for Dalits in the State. Speaking at a meeting with SC Corporation executive directors of Karimnagar, Rajanna-Sircilla and Jagitial district at his camp office in Choppadandi, the legislator said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving hard for empowerment of Dalits in the State.

“The SC Corporation is extending subsidised loans to Dalit youths to provide employment opportunities. Officials should take up selection of beneficiaries in a transparent manner,” he said. On dairy development, the MLA said that Choppadandi was selected for a pilot project to increase milk production. Under the programme, Dalits would be given four units of buffalos.

Subsidised loans have also been sanctioned to purchase vehicles, machines, setting up kirana stores and other businesses. While

Rs 50,000 loan would be provided with a hundred per cent subsidy, 80 per cent subsidy will be given for loans up to Rs one lakh and 70 per cent subsidy for loans up to Rs two lakh, he said.

Besides provindg skill development training through Ambedkar study circles, Rs 20 lakh financial support would be provided to Dalits to pursue higher studies abroad, the MLA informed.

