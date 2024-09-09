Govt playing drama in the name of HYDRAA: Bandi Sanjay

Stating that with the harassment of common man, HYDRAA was losing its credibility, Sanjay Kumar said he had initially supported HYDRAA and demolition of buildings, villas and farmhouses constructed illegally by influential people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 08:32 PM

File photo of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the Congress government was playing a drama in the name of HYDRAA to divert public attention was opposition was rising against the State government as it failed to implement its poll promises.

Stating that with the harassment of the common man and the poor, HYDRAA was losing its credibility, Sanjay Kumar said he had initially supported HYDRAA and demolition of buildings, villas and farmhouses constructed illegally by influential people. However, the houses of the poor and shops of small traders were also being demolished. This was not proper on the part of the State government, he said, adding that the government should explain why the permissions were given to take up constructions in FTL and buffer zones and why the structures were now being demolished.

He was participating in a BJP membership drive held in Karimnagar on Monday.