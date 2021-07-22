Govt sets up management committee for Ramappa Temple

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has constituted a Management Committee with the Tourism Secretary as Chairman at the State-level to oversee the implementation of Conservation Management Plan in connection with the Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Palampet.

The other officials of the committee include Director, Town and Country Planning (Member Secretary) and Superintending Archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Hyderabad Circle, Director, Department of Heritage Telangana, Managing Director, TSTDC, Engineer-in-Chief, Irrigation Department, Commissioner, Endowments Department and Representative from Kakatiya Heritage Trust members.

The objectives of the committee are to develop the site considering the regional tourism and environmental planning of Mulugu district and to undertake conservation and protection of the Outstanding Universal Value in an integrated manner apart from communicating site values to visitors.

Another objective is to encourage sustainable development of the proposed special area/region and to promote local governance along with ensuring smooth functioning of the temple activities and to support local community centric approach.

The Kakatiya Group of temples were listed in the tentative list of World Heritage by UNESCO. Accordingly, the nomination dossier of Kakatiya Rudreswara (Ramappa) Temple, Palampet was prepared for recognition as World Heritage Site and inclusion under UNESCO Heritage list and the same was forwarded to UNESCO, Paris through ASI, New Delhi.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .