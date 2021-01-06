TS govt to aid people to build own houses: Harish Rao

Though govt had promised funds to people desirous of building houses on their own land a year ago to ensure housing for all, it got delayed because revenue generation was low in 2020, said Minister

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said the government will release funds to people who want to construct double bedroom houses in their own lands in the 2021-22 financial year.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for multiple developments works costing Rs 2 crore in 29th ward of Siddipet town, Harish Rao said the government had only taken up construction of 2BHK houses in government lands till now.

“Though the government had promised funds to people desirous of building houses on their own land a year ago to ensure housing for all, it got delayed because revenue generation was low in the State in 2020,” he said.

The Minister also laid the foundation stone for CC roads from 34th ward to 26th ward in the town. The government, he said, will build a four-lane road with butterfly lighting at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

