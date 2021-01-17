Govt to lay focus on development of sports in villages: Srinivas Goud

Reviewing various issues pertaining to development of sports in the State at the District Collector’s office, he underlined the need to develop sports from the village level

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Mahabubnagar: Sports and Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud on Sunday said a decision on bringing new sports policy in the State would be taken soon after discussing it with the Cabinet Sub-Committee.

Reviewing various issues pertaining to development of sports in the State at the District Collector’s office, he underlined the need to develop sports from the village level. He said efforts should be made to identify sportspersons in villages and ensure proper training for them to facilitate their taking part in various sports events.

Stating that there were many talented sportspersons in villages, the Minister asked the officials to identify these persons to impart training under the guidance of experienced coaches. If necessary, officials can utilise the services of Physical Education Teachers (PETs).

This would enable the administration to lay more focus on development of sports in villages.

Earlier, the Minister took part in the concluding ceremony of the five-day National Aero Sport and Paramotor Adventure Championship. He later visited the district sports stadium and discussed the measures to be taken for developing it on all fronts.

He asked the officials concerned to send proposals in this regard. Sincea volleyball academy was proposed to be established in Mahabubnagar district, the Minister also discussed it with authorities to expedite the works.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .