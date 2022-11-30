Govt to provide all basic amenities in 2-BHK colonies: Chintha Prabhakar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

File Photo

Sangareddy: Telangana State Handloom Development Corporation (TSHDC) chairman Chintha Prabhakar said the State government would provide all basic amenities in 2-BHK Colonies.

Addressing the beneficiaries after handling 425 double-bedroom houses in Sangareddy and Kandi Mandals on Wednesday, Prabhakar said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had come up with so many welfare programmes which went on to become an inspiration for the rest of the nation. The 2-BHK scheme was one such scheme that was launched by the Chief Minister, who wanted to see everyone homeless person in Telangana live in respectable homes.

Saying that he had laid a foundation for the 2-BHK house as MLA, he said it was an honour to inaugurate the houses on Wednesday. While 96 beneficiaries were given 2-BHK houses near Kandi, Prabhakar inaugurated another 329 houses at Fasalwadi in Sangareddy Mandal. Asking the beneficiaries to stay in the houses allotted to them, the TSHDC chairman said officials would make an inspection of every house once a week. Applicants for 2-BHK homes who did not get the houses would be given Rs 3 lakh to help them to build houses in their own lands shortly, Prabhakar said, adding that he would get the houses granted to the rest of them in a phased manner.

A mass housewarming ceremony was organised at both colonies to mark the inauguration. Chintha Prabhakar, Collector A Sharath, Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, MLC Dr V Yadava Reddy, Municipal Chairperson B Vijayalakshmi and others were present.