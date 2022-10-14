Govt to set up home for elderly persons in Siddipet

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published: Updated On - 06:13 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

the State government has decided to build a home for elderly persons in Siddipet town at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

Siddipet: In a move to provide major relief to the elderly persons in the Siddipet district, the State government has decided to build a home for elderly persons in Siddipet town at a cost of Rs 1 crore. The elderly persons, who had none to look after, will be provided accommodation in the home.

The home will have four rooms, a dining hall, a kitchen and many other modern facilities, and will be built as a model for the elderly homes that the State government was planning to build across the State. The district administration has allotted one-acre land on Siddipet-Husnabad road on the outskirts of Mittapally village.

The home will have a park for recreation. There would be some activities for them throughout the day, to free them from depression. Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao, who put efforts into grating the fund, will lay a foundation for the project. Once the project is completed, the elderly persons will be provided accommodation after appointing trained and qualified staff.

Minister Harish Rao said that the carrying of the elderly has become an issue of late because not many children stay with their parents. Rao said that a good number of them could not afford even to admit them to private homes. In an objective to provide the best home for all such persons, the Minister said that the State government has decided to build a home for the elderly to ensure they lead a peaceful life at the fag end of their life.