Siddipet Government Hospital to take health services to doorstep of patients

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published: Updated On - 12:07 AM, Fri - 14 October 22

In what could be a trend-setting move, the Government General Hospital, Siddipet will take health services to the doorstep for senior citizens

Siddipet: In what could be a trend-setting move, the Government General Hospital, Siddipet will take health services to the doorstep for senior citizens and other patients suffering from prolonged illnesses.

As part of this, the State Health department purchased two vehicles and handed them over to the hospital management here on Thursday. The hospital management will also open a seven-bed palliative care centre on the fourth floor of the hospital.

People suffering from cancer or other chronic diseases and victims of road accidents will be admitted to the palliative care centre. As caring for these patients needs expertise, the hospital management will also train a relative of the patient. Later, such patients will be allowed to stay at home for three days and three days at the palliative care centre.

The palliative care centre will have a physician, a physiotherapist and five staff nurses. Even after discharging the patients, a vehicle, named “Aalana”, will visit the patient’s house regularly to check their health status besides giving medicine.

Meanwhile, another vehicle, named “Aasara”, will take such patients to the hospital and drop them back at home whenever the situation demands. The Aasara vehicle would also collect samples from the patients and send the reports to patients after getting them tested at the Telangana Diagnostic Centre. Those who need such services can enrol their names at Room Number 14 in the hospital. This is the first of its kind service offered by a government hospital in Telangana, officials said.

Health Minister T Harish Rao, who came up with the idea, will launch formally the services shortly at the hospital.