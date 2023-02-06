Govt to take up various improvement programmes in Hyderabad: Harish Rao

The budget presented by Finance Minister, T.Harish Rao on Monday listed out the various programmes taken up by the government for the improvement of basic amenities in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: In tune with the directions of the Chief Minister, K.Chandrashekar Rao to develop Hyderabad into a global destination, the State budget has kept its focus on improvement of the infrastructure, not only to cater the present day needs but also plan for the future.

To ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad, construction of 42 km of roads, flyovers, underpasses and RoBs have been taken up under SRDP. “Out of these, 31 works have already been completed and the remaining works will be completed in this year,” the Minister said.

The construction of the link road network has been completed with an expenditure of Rs.275 crore which apart from reduction in travelling distance and traffic congestion, ensured reduction in air pollution. Out of the 22 FoBs taken up with an estimated expenditure of Rs.76.65 crore, nine have been completed so far and the remaining works were in final stages.

Metro Connectivity:

Pointing out the sharp rise in patronage for air-travel, the State budget said the number of air travellers using the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, has been increasing day by day. “The expansion facilities at the airport at a cost of Rs.7,500 crore have been taken up to meet the requirements even if the air traffic goes up to 4 crore per annum,” Harish Rao said. The expansion facilities will be completed by June for the use of air passengers.

With the objective of facilitating the passengers to reach the airport in the shortest possible time from different areas, the State government has envisaged extending metro rail services to the airport , with the metro lane commencing from Raidurg and terminating at Shamshabad airport covering a distance of 31 km.

Recently, the Chief Minister has laid the foundation for metro connectivity to the airport and this project will be taken up at a cost of Rs. 6,250 crore with own resources of the State government and completed within the next three years, mentioned the budget.

Development of Hyderabad:

For an overall and comprehensive development of Hyderabad, the State government has taken up numerous projects in the jurisdiction of HMDA with a cost of Rs.387 crore. While under Haritha Haram, 63 lakh saplings have been planted in the city, the solar roof cycle track taken up as a pilot project in Kokapet layout will be a trendsetter and the 23 km stretch will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs.95 crore.

HMWSSB:

Expanding its network, the Hyderabad Metro Water Board has taken up a project to provide drinking water facilities to people living within the limits of Outer Ring Road at a cost of Rs.1,956 crore. The Sunkishala intake works taken up at an estimated cost of R.2,214 crore to provide continuous drinking water supply in the city will be completed in this year.

A sewerage master plan is being implemented in Hyderabad to address the problem of sewerage water and in the first phase, sanction has been accorded for the construction of Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs). As part of three packages, construction of 31 STPs with a capacity of 1259 million liters per day has been taken up with a cost of Rs.3,866 crore.

2BHK:

Under the flagship 2BHK housing project, construction of 67,782 double bed room houses has already been completed in the GHMC area while construction of 32,218 houses was at different stages.