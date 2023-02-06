Telangana Budget: State govt proposes Rs.9,599 crore for Home Department

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who presented the budget, said that comprehensive development is only possible with the efficient maintenance of law and order.

Hyderabad: The State government proposed an amount of Rs.9,599 crore for the Home Department in the annual budget for 2022-2023.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who presented the budget in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday, said that comprehensive development is only possible with the efficient maintenance of law and order. “If the State is attracting investments like no other State, it is entirely on account of better law and order,” he remarked.

The Finance Minister elaborated that the government has created 31,198 new posts of police personnel till now. As part of Mega City Policing, it has been decided to further strengthen Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates. In these three Commissionerates, 56 law and order, 19 traffic police stations, four traffic ACP police divisions, two traffic DCP zones have been established.

At the State level, Telangana State Narcotics Control Bureau, Telangana State Cyber Safety Bureau and Command and Control Centre have been established, he said.

For proper surveillance, 9.8 lakh closed circuit and surveillance cameras have been installed in the State. “Telangana has created a record in the country of installation of such a large number of CC cameras. The State police personnel have received many national and international awards. Telangana police has become a role model for other States,” the Minister said.

Highlighting the world class Integrated Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills, Harish Rao said the building is working as a hub with 24-hour state wide surveillance, monitoring and coordinating with other departments in the event of any calamity.

To take up effective measures in the event of any calamity, 18 new fire stations have been established in 2022. With this, the establishment of fire stations in all the Assembly Constituencies has been completed, Harish Rao added.