Govt will procure paddy damaged due to rains: Niranjan Reddy

“Already, instructions have been issued to all district Collectors in this regard,” the Agriculture Minister said

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Allaying the fears of farmers, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Saturday assured that the government would procure discoloured and damaged paddy due to rains, and appealed to the ryots not to get worried about procurement of such paddy. “Already, instructions have been issued to all district Collectors in this regard,” Niranjan Reddy said.

The Minister held a teleconference with TRS party activists, leaders and others, here on Saturday.

Since there was probability of people gathering in large numbers at procurement centres, the Minister wanted the officials and farmers to follow Covid-19 guidelines, besides extensive use of sanitisers. The State government was making all efforts to ensure sufficient supply of water for farming in the tail end areas in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, he said.

The Minister wanted the sarpanches to initiate measures and regular monitoring of nurseries and Prakruthi vanams during the next two months. Regular supply of water through tankers should be ensured by the sarpanches, he said adding desiltation works in canals should be taken up under NREGA. He also wanted the sarpanches and officials to identify old and dilapidated structures in villages and initiate action accordingly.

The Minister said every activist and leader of the TRS party should work hard and ensure the victory of party candidates in the Achampet municipality elections. In the wake of rising Covid cases, the Minister appealed to the party workers and leaders to be cautious and wear masks during election campaigning.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .