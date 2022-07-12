Govt working with Central drug control agencies to curb menace

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:37 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday said the State government was working in close coordination with the Central Drug Control agencies to curb drug peddling menace in the State. At the State-level narcotics co-ordination meeting conducted at BRKR Bhavan here, he said stringent measures have been taken by the government to control drug abuse and peddling in the State as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Chief Secretary said the Police department was equipped with modern equipment to identify illegal transportation of drugs from other States. Police, Excise, Forest, Tribal Welfare and Revenue departments were working in coordination to check drug peddling and usage in the State. He said State-level narcotic coordination meetings were being held quarterly to review and take preventive measures, check drug peddling and consumption more effectively. The Chief Secretary also said Rythu Bandhu has been stopped to farmers who are cultivating marijuana.

Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy, who was also present at the meeting, said the Police department was taking stringent action on drug peddlers and users. Cases were being booked against them under the PD Act. Drug and narcotic prevention cells have been set up in all police commissionerates and district headquarters in the State.