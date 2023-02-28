GP Birla Science Centre celebrates National Science Day

The Director of GP Birla Science Centre, KG Kumar welcomed the gathering and delivered the National Science Day message.

Published Date - 03:19 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: The Birla Science Centre in the city celebrated National Science Day on Tuesday at the GP Birla Conference Hall. Retired Professor of SV Ayurvedic College, Tirupati, PV Ranganayakulu attended the event as the Chief Guest and delivered a lecture on ‘Global Science for India’s Future’.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranganayakulu also remembered Nobel Prize winner CV Raman and spoke about scientific research and development, and the role of science in the development of India, and also emphasised the significance of space science and remote sensing.

The organisers of the event also distributed prizes to the winners of the Hyderabad Science Quiz that was jointly held by the Birla Science Centre, the Indian Society of Remote Sensing, and the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).

CAL Public school, ECIL, won the first prize in the quiz competition and they were awarded a cash prize of Rs 4,000, along with a memento by PV Ranganayakulu and KG Kumar.

Sanghamitra School stood as a runner-up in the quiz competition. Uppal Kendriya Vidyal and Tejasvi Vidyaranya School, Jodimetla bagged the third and fourth prizes, respectively.

Eminent scientists from across India, students, science enthusiasts, and others were also present at the event.