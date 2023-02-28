Hyderabad: MLRIT organises 6th National Science Fair

Around 500 students from various schools showcased their creativity and exhibited their science models at the fair that was inaugurated by chairman Marri Laxman Reddy
Hyderabad: The Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) organised the 6th National Science Fair, ‘Lunar’, on the occasion of the National Science Day on its campus here on Tuesday.
Around 500 students from various schools showcased their creativity and exhibited their science models at the fair that was inaugurated by MLRIT chairman Marri Laxman Reddy.
MLRIT secretary Marri Rajashekhar Reddy said, “we encourage school students to inculcate the habit of learning by doing”.