Telangana: National Science Day celebrated in Nizamabad

The students exhibited various projects such as water purifiers, seed germination equipment, wind power, and other scientific equipment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 06:25 PM

The students exhibited various projects such as water purifiers, seed germination equipment, wind power, and other scientific equipment

Nizamabad: National Science Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at the school for the visually challenged run by Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction in the district on Wednesday.

The students exhibited various projects such as water purifiers, seed germination equipment, wind power, and other scientific equipment. Nizamabad Zilla Parishad Chairman D Vital Rao, who inaugurated the exhibition, appreciated the efforts of the students and congratulated the faculty members for their able guidance. “It’s inspiring that visually challenged students are also contributing to society’s development with their projects and making their dreams a reality,” he said. District Welfare Officer Rasul Bee also appreciated the students’ efforts and promised to provide incentives and medals to encourage their talent. District Science Congress Official Ganga Kishan shared the organization’s aim to provide knowledge of science and technology to students and encourage innovation.

Also Read Telangana aims to skill 50k graduates for life sciences sector, says Minister Sridhar Babu

National Teacher Awardee Narra Rama Rao explained the importance of National Science Day, and D Vjayanand Rao conducted quiz competitions.